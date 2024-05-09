More than 1,200 to graduate from Central State this weekend

“Our students’ success is a shining example of the legacy of teaching and learning by our esteemed faculty and staff,” said Alex Johnson, Central State interim president. “Their hard work and dedication in achieving academic excellence sets them on a path toward a bright future. It brings us immense joy to invite our guests to join in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of the graduating class of 2024 at the Central State University Commencement.”

Johnson encouraged attendees to bring seat cushions, raincoats and umbrellas in case of inclement weather.

Tickets are not required to attend, according to the university, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on Facebook via @CentralState87.

More than half of the graduating students have some type of academic honors, the university said. Central State’s 2024 valedictorian is Kayla Smith of Cincinnati, who majored in environmental engineering.

The graduation speaker will be Donovan Livingston, director of College Thriving, and teaching assistant professor of music at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. An award-winning educator, spoken-word poet and public speaker, he is known for his 2016 Harvard Graduate School of Education convocation address.

Central State will also hold a baccalaureate ceremony on Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. at the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center Auditorium, with a reception to follow.

More information is at centralstate.edu/commencement.