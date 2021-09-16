More than 1,500 fake vaccine cards seized in Cincinnati

Misspelled words and poor printing led Cincinnati officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to seize 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards, the agency said today.
The cards were part of five shipment seized since Aug. 16, and the shipments included 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers, the CBP said in a release.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
“Although the vaccination cards displayed a logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), officers noticed misspellings and substandard printing—clues that they were fake,” the CBP said.
The shipments, which originated in China, were being imported by non-medical entities in private residences and apartments in Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York and Texas.
“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens.”
CBP has seized thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Chicago, Memphis, Anchorage and Pittsburgh.
The CBP said consumers can educate themselves about COVID-19 health fraud and can report suspected scams here.