More than 4.4K without power after thunderstorms, tornado push through

Local News
By
Updated 4 minutes ago

More than 4,400 power customers are without electricity Monday afternoon after severe thunderstorms and a tornado moved through the area.

The vast majority of the outages as of 4:21 p.m. were in Montgomery County, with large outages reported in the area of northern Dayton, Vandalia and Centerville.

As of 4:36 p.m., the number of customers without power, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps, are:

  • Montgomery: 4,199
  • Butler: 196
  • Darke: 119
  • Miami: 113
  • Clark: 88
  • Preble: 63
  • Greene: 3
  • Champaign: 1
  • Warren: 1

