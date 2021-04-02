More than 3.5 million people receive first COVID vaccine in Ohio

“We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.

On Friday, Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases dipped below 2,000 again as the state reported 1,677 cases.

After seeing a decline in recent months, cases have started to increase in the state again. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,666 daily cases. The state has reported more than 2,000 cases three times in the last eight days.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 1,021,718 total cases.

The state reported 74 hospitalizations on Friday, dipping below the 21-day average of 86.

More than 1,000 COVID patients were hospitalized for the second-straight day Friday.