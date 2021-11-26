More than 9,100 new COVID cases reported in Ohio over last 2 days

More than 9,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Ohio from the last 48 hours.
The 9,143 new coronavirus cases include data from Thursday because the Ohio Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboards on Thanksgiving. The state has reported more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 26,500 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, there were 3,342 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals with 937 in intensive care units, including 599 on ventilators, according to the ODH.
In the last day, the state recorded 247 new hospitalizations, 28 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 220 daily hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions a day.
More than 6.7 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 57.61% of the state’s population. More than 68.16% of adults and 61.23% of Ohioans 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
About 6.15 million residents, or 52.63% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine, including 63.58% of adults and 55.94% of those 5 and older, according to ODH.
More than 1.56 million Ohioans have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,467 getting the extra dose since Wednesday.
About the Author