More than 9,100 new COVID cases reported in Ohio over last 2 days

More than 6.7 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 57.61% of the state’s population. More than 68.16% of adults and 61.23% of Ohioans 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

About 6.15 million residents, or 52.63% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine, including 63.58% of adults and 55.94% of those 5 and older, according to ODH.

More than 1.56 million Ohioans have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,467 getting the extra dose since Wednesday.