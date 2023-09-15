Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Centerville, Washington Twp.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has detected a mosquito that has tested positive for West Nile Virus in a Washington Township trap.

The positive mosquito was discovered after a trap was set up along Marshall Road, township officials said this afternoon.

“It is not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus, and Public Health’s program is designed to help educate the public about the diseases mosquitos may carry, how they can protect themselves from mosquito bites, and how they can help to reduce the mosquito population,” the township said in a statement. “Public Health is working to coordinate a broad spray treatment.”

More information will be released about locations and dates soon. For more information, residents may call 937-224-8793.

Ways to protect yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets and barrels.

Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when not in use.

SOURCE: Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County