Most wanted: Suspect indicted in Dayton burglary

The Dayton Police Department’s most wanted suspect for this week was indicted Thursday in connection to a burglary.
Tirez Lavern Jamison, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 23 for two counts of aggravated burglary and misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing.
An arrest warrant was issued following his indictment in connection to a Nov. 28 burglary in Dayton, according to court records.
Dayton police said Jamison, whose last known residence was in Trotwood, stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 230 pounds.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
