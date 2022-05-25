Motorcyclist dies after Harrison Twp. crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Harrison Township this afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. to the 3400 block of Needmore Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Crews found a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
