dayton-daily-news logo
X

Motorcyclist dies after Harrison Twp. crash

Credit: Jim Noelker

caption arrowCaption

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Harrison Township this afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. to the 3400 block of Needmore Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreFiancé of pregnant woman shot to death sentenced to 14 years in prison

Crews found a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Local schools focus on physical security, relationships with kids
2
Supreme Court won’t hold state redistricting officials in contempt but...
3
Dayton to conduct rare juvenile curfew sweep after complaints
4
People on both sides of abortion issue speak in Lebanon on one-year...
5
League of Women Voters hosts Reaching Across the Aisle: A Conversation...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top