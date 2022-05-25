Fiancé of pregnant woman shot to death sentenced to 14 years in prison

Kendall Lee Hock, 25, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty April 29 to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons while under disability in the death of 27-year-old Anjelica Marie Ramey.

Hock called 911 the evening of Jan. 11, 2021, and said his fiancée, later identified as Ramey, accidentally shot herself in the chest. He said Ramey was cleaning when she picked up a gun off the couch and it went off, at their duplex in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue in Dayton. Ramey, a mother of five, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries.