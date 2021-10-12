Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash with dump truck in Darke County

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after a head-on crash with a dump truck on state Route 571 in Darke County.
Darke County deputies and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 6600 block of Route 571 in Van Buren Township on a report of a head-on crash between a dump truck and motorcycle.
On investigation, deputies found Gregory Friend, 55, of Tipp City, was driving a 2009 Freightliner M2 dump truck eastbound on Route 571 when he tried to pass another eastbound vehicle.
He crashed head-on into a 2003 Suzuki Bandit motorcycle driven by John Neargarder, 39, of Greenville.
Neargarder was pronounced dead at the scene, while Friend was treated and released.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the crash, and that it was assisted by its accident reconstruction team, Motor Carrier Enforcement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.