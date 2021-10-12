Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash with dump truck in Darke County

Darke County deputies and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 6600 block of Route 571 in Van Buren Township on a report of a head-on crash between a dump truck and motorcycle.

On investigation, deputies found Gregory Friend, 55, of Tipp City, was driving a 2009 Freightliner M2 dump truck eastbound on Route 571 when he tried to pass another eastbound vehicle.