Motorcyclist dies in Darke County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Darke County.
The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. at state Route 49 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in Greenville Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the crash was fatal.
It is not clear whether there were any other injuries.
A medical helicopter initially was requested to the crash but later was canceled.
We will update this report as we learn details.
