Motorcyclist ID’d who died after crashing into guardrail in Dayton

A West Carrollton man died late Wednesday morning after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on a highway entrance ramp in Dayton.
The motorcyclist was identified Monday as 59-year-old Jon Brown by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Brown was riding his 2016 Honda Goldwing west on state Route 4 when he apparently lost control around 11:25 a.m. on the ramp to Interstate 75 South, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
“It drifted off to the left side of the road and struck the guardrail,” Dayton police Lt. Stephen Clark said previously.
Crews performed CPR on the scene and medics took Brown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a helmet and no other vehicles were involved, the report stated.
The crash remains under investigation.