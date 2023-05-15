BreakingNews
Public hearing is Wednesday on large new downtown Dayton DORA drinking area
X

Motorcyclist ID’d who died after crashing into guardrail in Dayton

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

A West Carrollton man died late Wednesday morning after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on a highway entrance ramp in Dayton.

The motorcyclist was identified Monday as 59-year-old Jon Brown by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

ExploreRELATED: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail in Dayton

Brown was riding his 2016 Honda Goldwing west on state Route 4 when he apparently lost control around 11:25 a.m. on the ramp to Interstate 75 South, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

“It drifted off to the left side of the road and struck the guardrail,” Dayton police Lt. Stephen Clark said previously.

ExploreMan ID’d in deadly SUV crash in Kettering, the area’s 3rd fatal crash in 3 days

Crews performed CPR on the scene and medics took Brown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet and no other vehicles were involved, the report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Man ID’d in deadly SUV crash in Kettering, the area’s 3rd fatal crash...
2
New federal legislation aims to protect historical local sites
3
Ohio lawmakers propose changes to child labor laws
4
Classmates plant flowers in honor of Fairborn HS student killed in...
5
Wittenberg graduation, food truck rally, Miracle Clubhouse and other...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top