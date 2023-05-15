Man dead following Friday crash into tree in Kettering

Around 7:11 p.m., a 2006 Saturn Vue was traveling south on Wilmington Pike when it went off the right side of the road near Ansel Drive, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department. The SUV went through a parking lot and then hit a tree.

The man driving the SUV was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed using Kettering Fire Department rescue tools, according to the report.