Man dead following Friday crash into tree in Kettering

A man is dead following a crash where an SUV went off the road and hit a tree in Kettering Friday evening.
Around 7:11 p.m., a 2006 Saturn Vue was traveling south on Wilmington Pike when it went off the right side of the road near Ansel Drive, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department. The SUV went through a parking lot and then hit a tree.
The man driving the SUV was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed using Kettering Fire Department rescue tools, according to the report.
Medics from the fire department transported the man to Kettering Health Main Campus. He later died from injuries.
His identity has not been released at this time.
No other passengers were in the SUV.
Witness statements and footage from city cameras indicated the SUV was going at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. The speedometer was stuck at 94 mph, according to the crash report.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
