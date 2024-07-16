Motorcyclist killed in Kettering crash last week

Using witness statement and video footage in the area, investigators determined the car failed to stop at a stop sign and then collided with the motorcycle, according to Kettering police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but pronounced dead shortly after. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the car had arm minor scratches and was treated, police said.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as more information is available.