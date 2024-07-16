BreakingNews
Motorcyclist killed in Kettering crash last week

Motorcyclist killed in Kettering crash last week

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A motorcyclist died last week after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Kettering.

At 6:32 p.m. on July 9, Kettering police responded to Sutton Avenue and Beaverton Drive for a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Using witness statement and video footage in the area, investigators determined the car failed to stop at a stop sign and then collided with the motorcycle, according to Kettering police.

ExploreMan found on sidewalk dies after gunfire reported in Dayton

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but pronounced dead shortly after. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the car had arm minor scratches and was treated, police said.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
43 cats removed from local animal rescue due to unsanitary conditions...
2
Man dead, another injured after gunfire reported in Dayton
3
Troy garden tour event story featuring Meltons
4
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Alicia Tai, Hollywood Gaming
5
JUST IN: Springboro records show city plans to buy much of Easton Farm...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top