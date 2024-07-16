Man found on sidewalk dies after gunfire reported in Dayton

Dayton police Sgt. Shawn Olinger said crews started life-saving measures once they arrived, but they were unable to get him to recover.

A dispatch log indicated the male was shot in the head.

A vehicle was removed from the scene, but additional information about it was not available.

Multiple people called 911 and reported gunfire in the area. At least two callers said they believed their homes were struck, according to dispatch records. Another caller said they heard 20 to 30 shots.

One woman said she woke up to the sound of gunshots and cars pulling away from an alleged bootleg club that serves alcohol after hours.

“I literally woke up in my bed to a whole lot of gunfire and to cars skirting out of their yard,” she said.

She added people were fighting in the street and a person was on the ground.

Olinger said the shooting took place outside an alleged after-hours establishment. He added issues have come up recently regarding the establishment but couldn’t officer additional details.