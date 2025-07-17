Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash into back of SUV in Dayton

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing into the back of an SUV in Dayton.
According to Dayton police, emergency crews were dispatched after 7 a.m. to the 1500 block of N. James H. McGee Boulevard for a crash.
Police said that a 21-year-old man was riding a red Harley Davidson Road King Shrine westbound on N. James H. McGee Boulevard at about 100 mph in the left lane and crashed into the back of a red GMC Terrain that was slowing with traffic at the Brooklyn Avenue intersection.
Crews took the motorcyclist to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, police said, adding that the driver of the SUV didn’t report any injuries.
The motorcyclist was cited for the crash, police said.
