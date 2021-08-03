dayton-daily-news logo
Motorcyclist’s injuries life-threatening after Jefferson Twp. crash

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Tuesday morning crash with a work van in Jefferson Twp.

The collision was reported at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Infirmary Road.

The driver of a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed northeast on state Route 4 when it struck the passenger side of a 2018 Dodge work van headed south on Infirmary Road when the van entered the intersection, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van also was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

The collision remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

