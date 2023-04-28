Moving sobriety checkpoint to take place in Trotwood tonight

Trotwood police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the moving OVI checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of Shiloh Springs Road and the 4800 block of Salem Avenue.

There have been 122 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County so far this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Four of those crashes were fatal and seven resulted in serious injuries.