WATCH: Fire destroys Wendy’s sign near UD Arena in Dayton

The fire started around 4:40 p.m. in the mulch and quickly spread at the fast-food eatery at 2120 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. near the University of Dayton Arena.

A manager of the Holiday Inn Express who spotted the fire ran out with a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire before the Dayton Fire Department arrived, Capt. Brad Monnin said. He suffered minor injures from smoke inhalation but declined to go to a hospital.