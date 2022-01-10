Multiple area school districts move to remote instruction for a week

Pam Gayheart, a spokeswoman for Fairborn schools, said the reason the district is not sending students home until later in the week is because the district needed an additional day to prepare the food that students will be able to bring home with them on Thursday and Friday. Gayheart noted the entire district qualifies for free breakfast and free lunch programs and many families rely on those meals.

Northridge schools also announced the district would extend remote learning through Thursday. School will not be in session on both Friday and Monday, Northridge said in a Facebook post to parents, as Friday is a teacher work day and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Northridge has conducted remote learning for the last week and planned to come back to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights will also be conducting remote learning this week. Huber Heights superintendent Mario Basora said in a letter to parents that the district would conduct remote learning through Friday and expects to be back in school the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is next Monday.

The districts noted individual plans to get students classwork, but most districts said teachers will work with Google Classroom or will be sending packets home with students. West Carrollton schools said students will not need computer access to complete schoolwork. Valley Forge in Huber Heights sent students home with school-issued Chromebooks.