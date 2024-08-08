Multiple Dayton police officers under investigation for potential criminal misconduct

Multiple police officers are under investigation for allegations that may be criminal, the Dayton Police Department announced Thursday.
“The officers have been transferred to non-enforcement duties until an investigation is completed,” the department stated.
An outside agency will conduct a criminal investigation and an independent administrative investigation also will be conducted.
Dayton police have not said how many officers are involved nor the nature of the allegations against them.
“The Dayton Police Department takes all misconduct allegations very seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, fairness and respect. The department will ensure we maintain adequate resources to respond to all calls for service,” the department said.
