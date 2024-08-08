BreakingNews
The mysterious unsolved homicide of Marion Berry Fox Ouma, granddaughter of Dayton's Yellow Pages pioneer

Multiple Dayton police officers under investigation for potential criminal misconduct

Crime & Law
By
29 minutes ago
X

Multiple police officers are under investigation for allegations that may be criminal, the Dayton Police Department announced Thursday.

“The officers have been transferred to non-enforcement duties until an investigation is completed,” the department stated.

An outside agency will conduct a criminal investigation and an independent administrative investigation also will be conducted.

Dayton police have not said how many officers are involved nor the nature of the allegations against them.

“The Dayton Police Department takes all misconduct allegations very seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, fairness and respect. The department will ensure we maintain adequate resources to respond to all calls for service,” the department said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

