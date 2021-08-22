dayton-daily-news logo
NAACP hosting town hall with candidates for Dayton school board

Local News
14 minutes ago

The Dayton unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday featuring candidates running for the Dayton Board of Education.

The town hall will be broadcast live on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

The moderator will be Lauretta Williams, chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Education Committee.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to ask questions and hear first-hand from the candidates regarding their vision and where they stand on various issues that could impact our Dayton Public School students for years to come,” Williams said.

