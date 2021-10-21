dayton-daily-news logo
X

Name of deceased trooper will appear on Miami County election ballots

Bethel High School
Caption
Bethel High School

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

TROY – The name of Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller, who died Sept. 29, remains as a candidate on the ballot for the Bethel Board of Education in Miami County.

Aller was one of four people whose petitions were certified in August by the Miami County Board of Elections for the Nov. 2 ballot. Voters will elect three board members.

Aller, 47, was commander of the Springfield OSHP post and died this month after contracting COVID-19.

His death was acknowledged by Bethel Schools Superintendent Justin Finkes, who led a moment of silence for Aller during a candidates night last week.

Ballots for the election were printed in September and include the names of all four candidates, said Laura Bruns, board of elections director.

The elections office was working to obtain legally required documentation of Aller’s passing, Bruns said Wednesday. Once that is obtained, a notice will be posted during early voting and Election Day and vote tabulators will not record the votes he receives, she said.

In Other News
1
Air Force secretary: Vaccine refusers could be prosecuted
2
New, larger Springboro Kroger store opens: ‘This is a tight-knit...
3
Voter Guide: A look at all the area’s contested election races
4
Ohio medical marijuana users say prices still too high
5
CDC issues alert for salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top