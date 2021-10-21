Name of deceased trooper will appear on Miami County election ballots

TROY – The name of Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller, who died Sept. 29, remains as a candidate on the ballot for the Bethel Board of Education in Miami County.
Aller was one of four people whose petitions were certified in August by the Miami County Board of Elections for the Nov. 2 ballot. Voters will elect three board members.
Aller, 47, was commander of the Springfield OSHP post and died this month after contracting COVID-19.
His death was acknowledged by Bethel Schools Superintendent Justin Finkes, who led a moment of silence for Aller during a candidates night last week.
Ballots for the election were printed in September and include the names of all four candidates, said Laura Bruns, board of elections director.
The elections office was working to obtain legally required documentation of Aller’s passing, Bruns said Wednesday. Once that is obtained, a notice will be posted during early voting and Election Day and vote tabulators will not record the votes he receives, she said.