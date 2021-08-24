NASA picks Mason’s L3Harris to bring Mars samples home

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has selected Mason’s L3Harris Technologies to provide the latest Universal Space Transponder (UST) for its “Mars Sample Return program,” which is developing capabilities to return Martian samples to Earth for analysis, the Mason company said Tuesday.

The UST communication device enables transmission of data, video, audio and telemetry information to and from Earth, pushing data the 250 million miles to Mars within minutes, while also relaying information between other spacecraft deployed to Mars, L3Harris said.