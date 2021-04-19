NEW DETAILS: Mars Perseverance, helicopter Ingenuity carry Dayton know-how with them

Brady Kress, Dayton History president and chief executive, with an original 1905 Wright Flyer III in a building at Carillon Park designed by Orville Wright. This airplane was flown at Huffman Prairie by the Wrights and is considered the first practical airplane as it was controlled in climb, descent, turn and bank in ever increasing duration. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

That piece of fabric has really been around, Kress noted. It was part of the Wright Brothers-built plane that was destroyed by wind after the Dayton brothers’ fourth historic flight on Dec. 17, 1903, the day of that first human-piloted powered flight.

While the Wright Brothers were having lunch, strong winds off the freezing dunes of Kitty Hawk, N.C. picked up the whole plane and tumbled it down the beach and “just destroyed it,” Kress said.

Many parts (but not all) of the plane were gathered, rolled up, packaged, returned to Dayton and stored in a shed that was swamped by the Great Flood of 1913, Kress said. The brothers laid the fabric out in the sun afterwards to dry what remained.

This particular fabric was in Orville Wright’s possession until 1947 or 1948 when he gifted it to friend and historic Dayton engineer Edward Deeds, founder of Delco, who was building Carillion Park and a museum in the park at the time, Kress said.

Since then — and until the recent Mars Perseverance Rover mission, which launched last July — the cloth has been kept by the organization today known as Dayton History; in fact, since the 1950s, it was kept in a humble safety deposit box.

“They’re around,” Kress said, referring to remaining examples of fabric from Wright-made airplanes. “They’re on some people’s walls. You can see them once in a while. But they’re not making more of it. There certainly is a limited supply.”

He added with a laugh: “We don’t just fire it off to any planet.”

The fabric will never return to Earth.

That’s not the only Dayton-area connection for Perseverance and Ingenuity.

Technology created by L3Harris in Mason helps NASA receive key data and images from the rover

About half of L3′s nearly 800 Mason employees were directly or indirectly involved with the mission.

And the power generator keeping Perseverance warm has a strong Dayton-area pedigree.

This illustration shows the events that occur in the final minutes of the nearly seven-month journey that NASA’s Perseverance rover takes to Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time today for the rover to land on Mars safely. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The rover is powered by a radioactive plutonium generator, which traces its lineage back to the radioisotope thermoelectric generator invented by scientists at what was the Mound complex in Miamisburg in the mid-1950s.

Mound is the birthplace of the generator technology more so than the materials, because obviously the materials have evolved significantly in the decades since, said University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) scientist Chad Barklay. Barklay is a former Mound employee with his UDRI colleague, engineer Allan Tolson.

“That was very exciting the day it landed, and it landed safely,” Tolson told the Dayton Daily News in February. “I know I was very humbled but pleased, happy. It has been a part of history, something you can tell your kids and grandkids about. It’s overwhelming sometimes.”

The Mound complex, atop a hill in Miamisburg, manufactured nuclear weapons parts and performed nuclear materials research for decades. The site operated from 1948 to 2003 and at its peak employed about 2,500 people, occupying 116 buildings covering 306 acres.