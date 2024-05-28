Navajo Nation-owned company aims to bring 250 jobs to Dayton

Diné Development Corp. hopes to grow by investing in digital transformation, including data enablement, data science, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and software design, says a release from JobsOhio from November.

Diné Development Corp. plans to relocate 100 Ohio jobs to the Dayton facility and create 151 new jobs over the next three years, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Dayton proposes to give Diné a $150,000 grant from its development fund; a $150,000 Montgomery County ED/GE grant; and a $188,000 tax increment financing infrastructure grant.

City documents say the relocation project is expected to be completed by July 2025.

The Dayton City Commission is expected to vote on the development agreement with Diné this week.