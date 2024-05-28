BreakingNews
Greater Dayton RTA proposes fare hikes; bus riders ask agency to pump the brakes

Navajo Nation-owned company aims to bring 250 jobs to Dayton

Diné Development Corp., with a data science and software focus, would move to the former Entrepreneurs Center facility on Monument Avenue

Local News
By
34 minutes ago
X

A company owned by the Navajo Nation plans to open a new operations and research and development facility in Dayton that will employ about 250 people within the next several years, according to city of Dayton documents.

Diné Development Corp., which is a family of companies owned by the largest Native American tribe in the nation, plans to invest about $6.4 million into the former Entrepreneurs Center facility at 714 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton’s Tech Town area, according to city of Dayton development agreement documents.

Diné Development Corp. hopes to grow by investing in digital transformation, including data enablement, data science, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and software design, says a release from JobsOhio from November.

Diné Development Corp. plans to relocate 100 Ohio jobs to the Dayton facility and create 151 new jobs over the next three years, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Dayton proposes to give Diné a $150,000 grant from its development fund; a $150,000 Montgomery County ED/GE grant; and a $188,000 tax increment financing infrastructure grant.

City documents say the relocation project is expected to be completed by July 2025.

The Dayton City Commission is expected to vote on the development agreement with Diné this week.

In Other News
1
Larry Connor plans to take submersible down more than two miles to...
2
Greater Dayton RTA proposes fare hikes; bus riders ask agency to pump...
3
Wright-Patterson’s only flying mission will welcome a new commander...
4
Ramp closures on Ohio 4 and 444 near Wright-Patt first phase of $2.52M...
5
Kettering hires Chodkowski away from Huber Heights as assistant city...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top