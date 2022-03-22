dayton-daily-news logo
NCAA tournament: Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads in Sweet 16

Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (34) guards against Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson (30) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/ Mitch Alcala)

Credit: Mitch Alcala

Local News
16 minutes ago

Fairmont grad Maddy Westbeld and Alter grad Braxtin Miller helped Notre Dame and Ohio State to second-round wins Monday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Westbeld, a sophomore, scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals as the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish handed fourth-seeded Oklahoma a 106-64 defeat on its home court.

Notre Dame (24-8) will face top-seeded N.C. State in a Sweet 16 game in the Bridgeport Regional on Saturday.

Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, left, and guard Braxtin Miller celebrate their victory over LSU in a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: Matthew Hinton

Miiler, a senior, had six points, nine rebounds and three assists in sixth-seeded Ohio State’s 79-64 win over third-seeded LSU on the Tigers’ home floor.

The Buckeyes (25-6) will face second-seeded Texas on Friday in a Sweet 16 game in the Spokane Regional.

Madison Bartley, a teammate of Westbeld’s at Fairmont, scored 16 points and had six rebounds in 12th-seeded Belmont’s 70-67 loss to host Tennessee, a four seed, in a second-round game on Monday night.

Wayne grad Bree Hall, a freshman, is part of a top-seeded South Carolina team that advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win over Miami on Sunday. The Gamecocks (31-2) will face the Arizona-North Carolina winner on Friday in the Greensboro Region.

