NCAA tournament: Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads in Sweet 16

The Buckeyes (25-6) will face second-seeded Texas on Friday in a Sweet 16 game in the Spokane Regional.

Madison Bartley, a teammate of Westbeld’s at Fairmont, scored 16 points and had six rebounds in 12th-seeded Belmont’s 70-67 loss to host Tennessee, a four seed, in a second-round game on Monday night.

Wayne grad Bree Hall, a freshman, is part of a top-seeded South Carolina team that advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win over Miami on Sunday. The Gamecocks (31-2) will face the Arizona-North Carolina winner on Friday in the Greensboro Region.