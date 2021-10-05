dayton-daily-news logo
X

Service mostly restore to AES customers in Greene County

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 1 minute ago

Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers following an outage Tuesday morning.

At 7:40 a.m., the utility company reported 1,799 outages, all of which were in Beavercreek. As of 8:25 a.m., there were seven outages remaining.

ExploreSecond Fairborn blood drive to honor toddler fighting brain cancer

It is not clear what caused the outage.

We will update this story as more details are available.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson AFB is now offering the Pfizer booster shot
2
Mail delivery slowdown part of USPS 10-year plan
3
One in hospital, police searching for suspect after reported shooting...
4
Centerville board of education election race pits challengers against...
5
Dayton schools plan $650K fix for practice fields
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top