Service mostly restore to AES customers in Greene County

Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers following an outage Tuesday morning.
At 7:40 a.m., the utility company reported 1,799 outages, all of which were in Beavercreek. As of 8:25 a.m., there were seven outages remaining.
It is not clear what caused the outage.
We will update this story as more details are available.
