Nearly 3,000 without power in Greene County

Nearly 3,000 area customers are without power this afternoon, according to the AES Ohio website’s power outage map.
Most of the current power outages are in Greene County, but a few areas in Montgomery County are facing a power outage, according to the website.
A broken cross-arm caused by overnight weather caused the outages, an AES Ohio spokesperson said. The pole has to be replaced, and crews are working on resolving the issue, the spokesperson said.
Power is expected to be restored between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
