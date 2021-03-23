New $11M complex for ‘active seniors’ to be built near LexisNexis

Through working with the township, Homestead Village will have access to the existing regional bike path system, as well as a bike rest stop and walkways to encourage connectivity to the businesses and restaurants in The Exchange.

Homestead Development also will begin marketing for sale the two parcels in front of the senior living complex as early as next month with the hopes to add commercial or business users, he said.

The site features “pretty substantial landscaping” for a site of its size, Miami Twp. Planner Alex Carlson told township trustees last week before they voted to approve a final development plan for the site.

One-bedroom units are slated to rent for $1,125 a month and 2-bedroom units for $1,350 a month, Canterbury said.

Homestead’s “active senior” designation is marketed toward people who are 55 and older, are just retired and do not require any form of assisted living. Average age is between 60 and 75.

The project will be the fourth Homestead Village Active Living 55+ community. A second 90,000-square-foot location of 130 units broke ground in 2020 at 3815 Park Overlook Drive in Beavercreek and a village and model is set to open there in the coming months. Pre-leasing launched at the end of 2020. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for May.