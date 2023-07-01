New 95-home community planned for Washington Twp.

One of the nation’s largest home builders plans to construct 95 homes in a growing Montgomery County community.

M/I Homes of Cincinnati, on behalf of Turner Family Partnership, recently submitted a request for the construction of the ranch and 2-story homes on 49.7 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Paragon Road and West Spring Valley Pike.

The property is owned by Turner Family Partnership.

The project will include 14.3 acres of common open space areas, which represents 30% of the total site area, said Brent Wilkens, of M/I Homes, in a letter to township Planner Tom Korosei.

Explore Centerville Schools ask voters to approve new tax levy in November election

“The formal open space will include landscaping, a walking path connecting to the overall sidewalk network, a pocket park, and a retention pond with fountain,” Wilkens said. “All open space will be owned and maintained by a Homeowners Association established by M/I Homes.”

Wilkens said M/I Homes intends to begin construction of the homes within one year of receiving final approval of its plan.

Reached by phone, Wilkens declined comment.

Founded in Columbus in 1976 by cousins Melvin and Irving Schottenstein, M/I Homes is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, with operations in 16 major markets nationwide.

Homes planned for the new development would offer a floor plan of an average of 2,765 square feet, but range in size from 1,776 square feet to 2,881square feet for ranch homes of five different models and between 2,234 square feet and 4,322 square feet for 2-story homes of 13 different models.

Explore Waffle House may be coming to Centerville

The estimated average sales prices for the ranch homes is between $500,000 to $650,000. The estimated average sales price of the 2-story homes is between $550,000 to $750,000.

The Montgomery County Planning Commission, at its June 8 meeting, recommended approval of the request. The Washington Twp. Zoning Commission reviewed the request at a June 20 public hearing. Several residents expressed concerns regarding traffic, access points to the site and project density, township officials said. Commission members voted 4-1 in support of the request.

The project is on the agenda for Wednesday evening’s Washington Twp. Board of Trustees meeting.