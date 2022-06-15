New Beavercreek subdivision to add 37 new homes

BEAVERCREEK — City council Monday approved a site plan that would add nearly 40 homes on the east side of the city.
The proposed subdivision, called Amberwood at Canterbury Trails, would create 37 single-family homes and three multi-family buildings on 26.6 acres east of the Beavercreek golf course. The three multi-family buildings will contain 35 one- and two-bedroom condos on 5.86 acres.
Lots range from about 7,519 square feet to just over 31,000 square feet, with an average lot size of about 0.27 acres, according to city documents. The base purchase price of each home is expected to be $420,000, with an average price of $520,000. For the multifamily units, the base price of each unit is expected to be $215,000, with an average sales price of $250,000.
Developer Fischer Homes, through its subsidiary Grand Communities LLC, received city council approval for its site plan Monday, after being approved by the planning commission in May. Council unanimously approved the site plan with 37 conditions laid out by city planning commission and one additional added by council at their Monday meeting.
Some residents opposed the project at a May panning commission hearing, based on anticipated increased traffic flow on New Germany-Trebein Road and on roads in the surrounding neighborhoods. Residents said in May that the area is already congested.
In council discussion, Councilman Don Adams said he had spoken to residents who were concerned with traffic safety in the neighborhood.
In 2020, a different developer tried to increase the neighborhood’s density by adding only multi-family units rather than a mix of single-family and multi-family homes. Dozens of neighbors spoke against the project and the city’s planning commission voted it down, according to a city spokesperson.
Fischer Homes has built homes in several other Beavercreek neighborhoods, including Bent Creek Woods and Chatham Ridge, both in Canterbury Trails, and has developments in Fairborn, Vandalia, and Sugarcreek Twp.
