New Beavercreek subdivision to add 37 new homes

The proposed subdivision, called Amberwood at Canterbury Trails, would create 37 single-family homes and three multi-family buildings on 26.6 acres east of the Beavercreek golf course. The three multi-family buildings will contain 35 one- and two-bedroom condos on 5.86 acres.

Lots range from about 7,519 square feet to just over 31,000 square feet, with an average lot size of about 0.27 acres, according to city documents. The base purchase price of each home is expected to be $420,000, with an average price of $520,000. For the multifamily units, the base price of each unit is expected to be $215,000, with an average sales price of $250,000.