New brewery, restaurant to open July 3 in historic downtown Miamisburg building

“The brewery will feature a taproom on the main floor, with a speakeasy and full cocktail bar in the basement,” a Miamisburg spokesman said. “There will also be a patio space.”

The new business, which describes itself as “a multi-generational brew pub for the whole family,” will be the only brewery in the area with an indoor playground, located in an adjacent building that will also house the brewery’s kitchen, the spokesman said.

Entropy will offer appetizers, dips, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and desserts, plus a “Little Scientists” kids menu, according to its website.

It will be located in a renovated three-story building constructed in 1900, which housed Suttman’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear. That business was founded in 1898, but shut down by the family in 2013.