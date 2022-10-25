New Carlisle man ID’d in fatal wrong-way crash in Riverside

The impact of the crash reportedly caused the Ford to spin into the path of a 2020 Subaru Forester, which then hit the Ford. The Ford went off the right side of the road and caught on fire, according to the report. The Subaru also went off the right side of the road.

Lopez-Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the Jeep was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene for minor injuries.