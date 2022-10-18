1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in wrong-way Riverside crash

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling south on state Route 4 North when it hit a Jeep Renegade and a Subaru Forester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. After hitting the two vehicles, the Ford Fusion reportedly caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep had serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the driver of the Subaru Forester was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion had fatal injuries, according to OSHP.