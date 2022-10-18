BreakingNews
1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in wrong-way Riverside crash
1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in wrong-way Riverside crash

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in wrong-way crash in Riverside Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a Ford Fusion was traveling south on state Route 4 North when it hit a Jeep Renegade and a Subaru Forester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. After hitting the two vehicles, the Ford Fusion reportedly caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep had serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the driver of the Subaru Forester was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion had fatal injuries, according to OSHP.

Explore2 killed in commuter plane crash in Marietta near Ohio River

The deceased’s identity will be released once they’ve been identified and next of kin has been notified.

State Route 4 North was closed for approximately four hours as the scene was cleared.

Riverside fire and police, Dayton fire and police, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Five Rivers MetroParks Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation helped troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

