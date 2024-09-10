New Courthouse Square fountain to be unveiled by Christmas

“A vibrant downtown, as we know, is like our living room,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “It draws residents, tourists and investors, generating economic vitality that benefits our entire community and region.”

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The demolition of the fountain began last August. Local leaders at a ceremony at Courthouse Square on Monday said construction will wrap up in November.

Downtown Dayton Partnership president and CEO Katie Meyer said every thriving downtown includes a water feature.

“It brings a whole new life to a place on its own,” Meyer said of the fountain. “On its own, water is tranquility. It helps cool the air. It makes you feel more comfortable. Any strong public space has a strong water feature, and the county is making that investment, and we couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

The revitalization of Courthouse Square signifies a step in the process of bringing opportunity to the Dayton area, Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims Jr. said.

“I think (Dayton) being a leader in terms of paying jobs in this region is not by mistake. It’s been because of so much work that has been done by so many of you working together to make Dayton the best place for someone to live, work, play, raise your family, be educated and grow old,” he said.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of strategic initiatives Stephanie Keinath said public spaces are critical to workers, employers and others living in a community.

“We know that what happens in downtown Dayton impacts our entire region. This is not only an economic engine, it’s also the cultural heart of what we do,” said Keinath.

County and city leaders look forward to the fountain being included in the annual Christmas event at Courthouse Square. The Christmas tree that illuminates the space will be moved from the fountain space to the stage facing the square.