New COVID-19 numbers remain steady in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported relatively steady new numbers of COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The ODH reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a small increase from Friday’s number of 185, but not nearly as dramatic as earlier this week when 579 were reported on Thursday.
The 21-day daily case average as of Friday is 262.
The state’s total coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began is 1,112,289.
As of Saturday, 5,591,203 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,215,980 people have finished it.
The ODH reported 47.83% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.62% completed the vaccine.
To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.