New Dayton, Chase project aims to uplift entrepreneurs

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Partnership, with the Entrepreneurs Center and Chase, announced a new effort Tuesday to direct Black, Latinx and women entrepreneurs to government small business funding.
Awards of up to $1 million are possible, a joint announcement said.
“Dedicated to equity and inclusion in technological innovation, Project Enginuity uplifts Black, Latinx and women entrepreneurs to assist them on their journey to secure non-dilutive capital through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) government program,” the chamber said in a release.
Participants will receive training and coaching to assist in applying for awards of $50,000 (Phase I) and up to over $1 million (Phase II) funded by SBIR, the organizers of the project said.
The program said it aims to provide:
• Deeper understanding of commercialization and technology application potential.
• Feedback from government leaders, investors and industry partners.
• Training to support the application process for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR).
“Project Enginuity is an opportunity to uncover what we know to be true — Black, Latinx and women innovators carry enormous talent that can transform our industries. Our firm is committed to creating opportunities for these entrepreneurs to demonstrate that potential,” Brian Lamb, global head of diversity & inclusion for JPMorgan Chase, said in the release. “We are proud to support Project Enginuity and look forward to witnessing the journeys of our brightest entrepreneurs from across the country.”
To learn more about the project, visit www.ProjectEnginuity.com