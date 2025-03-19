NEW DETAILS: Base acknowledges PFAS levels exceed EPA standards

The base points to the EPA’s June 2024 lowering of the regulatory standard for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — often called “forever chemicals” — in drinking water.

The Dayton Daily News reported earlier this month that the EPA informed Wright-Patterson engineers that migration of PFAS contaminated groundwater was deemed “not under control,” a change from the base’s previous status.

The update came in a Dec. 16 letter from the Chicago office of the EPA to John Crocker, a remedial project manager at Wright-Patterson.

While recent water testing of PFAS levels in base drinking water has been consistent with previous testing, results were above the EPA’s newly established maximum contaminant levels, the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said Tuesday.

The base said it is committed to taking action to address “potential risks and enhance water quality.”

Wright-Patterson has been considered an EPA Superfund site — a site where long-term clean-up efforts are considered necessary — since the late 1980s, said Jared Hayes, a senior policy analyst for the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit advocacy group that has long followed how the military responds to PFAS chemicals.

“It’s important for people to know,” Hayes said earlier this month of the EPA’s designation of Wright-Patterson test results.

The base said Tuesday that since 2014, more than $61 million has been invested in environmental efforts at Wright-Patterson, which the base said “includes extensive PFAS monitoring and the installation of treatment systems to address PFAS contamination in groundwater and surface water.”

The new EPA rule requires regulated public drinking water systems to meet the maximum allowed standards by April 2029. The base said it plans to install new water treatment systems.

“These upgrades are pending funding,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

The Dayton Daily News has requested an interview with base personnel on the situation.

“Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been proactively addressing water quality concerns and collaborating closely with our community partners,” a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing said earlier this month. “We remain committed to maintaining a safe and clean environment both on and off base, and we will continue our efforts to remediate any PFAS.” issues moving forward.”