NEW DETAILS: Business owner restoring Oakwood’s Sugar Camp guard house

OAKWOOD - A business owner is restoring the Sugar Camp guard house in Oakwood after buying it last year.
National Processing Solutions President Natalie Dunlevey said she plans to invest about $350,000 into the structure built in 1900 near the front of the Sugar Camp business complex.
Sugar Camp was a National Cash Register (NCR) sales training camp when the company was based in Dayton. It was used by the U.S. Navy during World War II to develop a secret project.
Dunlevey said she plans to move NPS into the 1,500 square foot building at 10 Sugar Camp Circle in the near future. One step in that process is getting city approval to change the use of the building from delicatessen to professional office/business.
That request is set to be heard by the Oakwood Planning Commission Wednesday.
The building has been vacant for several years and never operated as a food service establishment, Oakwood records show.