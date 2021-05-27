JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion announces SummerFest concert

KETTERING – The first act for the 2021 Fraze Pavilion’s season was released today.
Styx with special guest Night Ranger will be at the Fraze July 23, according to the venue’s website.
“Announcing the first concert for Fraze Pavilion’s 2021 summer season!,” the Fraze stated in an email burst.
The bands will perform as part of the SummerFest series, according to the Fraze
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 5 at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center, Fraze Pavilion Ticket Office on June 5.
More Fraze acts for this season are expected to be announced Friday.
The city-owned 4,300-seat popular outdoor venue has not reopened since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.