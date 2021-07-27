NEW DETAILS: Centerville schools upgrades indoor air quality amid COVID health concerns

Dozens attended the board meeting and several spoke about coronavirus issues as the district plans to return to classes Aug. 18.

Emily Fultz said her children have yet to return to school buildings – as many in the district did last winter and spring four days a week.

Fultz said her daughter has health issues that make her highly vulnerable around those who are unvaccinated or unmasked.

“I think it’s important for our community to realize that high-risk children exist. And they exist in here Centerville,” she said.