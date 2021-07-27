NEW DETAILS: Centerville schools upgrades indoor air quality amid COVID health concerns

CENTERVILLE — Centerville schools is moving forward with a plan to return students to in-person classes five days a week while community debate on COVID issues continues.
Superintendent Tom Henderson said Monday night the district has taken measures outlined hours before by Ohio health officials, who “strongly recommend” those unvaccinated wear face masks.
“Although masks will be optional in our school buildings…we are still strongly encouraging students and staff who are unvaccinated to wear masks indoors,” Henderson said during a board of education meeting.
The district has updated many of its HVAC systems, upgraded filters and “thoroughly cleaned every HVAC system,” he said.
“This allows us to bring in as much fresh air inside our buildings as possible,” Henderson added.
Dozens attended the board meeting and several spoke about coronavirus issues as the district plans to return to classes Aug. 18.
Emily Fultz said her children have yet to return to school buildings – as many in the district did last winter and spring four days a week.
Fultz said her daughter has health issues that make her highly vulnerable around those who are unvaccinated or unmasked.
“I think it’s important for our community to realize that high-risk children exist. And they exist in here Centerville,” she said.