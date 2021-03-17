NEW DETAILS: Kettering court clerk race gives voters choices for 1st time in 18 years

KETTERING – At least two candidates for Kettering Municipal Court clerk will be on the ballot this fall for the first time in 18 years.
Voters in Centerville, Kettering, Moraine and Washington Twp. can choose between Republican Rob Scott and Democrat Keara Dever – and possibly others, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
Scott, a Kettering Republican, is seeking election to the seat he was appointed to by his party in January and is being challenged by Dever, a Centerville Democrat.
Both candidates’ petitions have been certified for the November ballot. Independent candidates have until early May to file their signatures, although none have pulled petitions for the race, according to the board of elections.
November’s winner will be the first newly-elected person to that position since 2003, when Kettering Republican Andrea White beat Democrat Frederick Krumholtz. White ran unopposed for six-year terms in 2009 and 2015, records show.
Scott replaced White when she stepped down after winning election to the Ohio House of Representatives in the 41st District last November.