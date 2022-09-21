New details: Jim Evans isn’t planning to sell any more dealerships

Evans Dealer Group includes Evans Infiniti of Dayton in Centerville and Evans Motorworks on Poe Avenue.

“I’m looking for other opportunities relative to stores in the future,” Evans said. “So I’m not shrinking my group to nothing. That’s not what’s happening at all.”

Evans said he was not looking to sell anything. He said the Arena lot “was actually doing fine.”

“But the offer came through that was a very good offer, so we went ahead and pulled the trigger on that one, and we’re looking for other opportunities,” Evans said.

Evans is a third-generation car dealer who in the mid-1990s tried to retire from the industry. Evans — whose grandfather started a car dealership in the Miami area in 1927 — sold his family’s Florida dealerships in 1998 to AutoNation, then served as a vice president for the company for seven years.

In 2005, Evans left AutoNation. He started investigating opportunities to get back into the business, and acquired his first Dayton-area dealerships in 2007.

In June 2021, Evans decided to focus the future of his local dealerships on Volkswagen and BMW after selling his Volvo franchise back to Volvo.