3 new restaurants opened in August and 6 more are coming soon – including a third location for a brewery favorite

OPEN

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Caption A steady stream of early customers began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy facility situated directly behind what has been the dairy barn just outside of Yellow Springs since 1968. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

They’re moo’ved in!

Aug. 26 was day one of what Young’s Jersey Dairy CEO Dan Young said will be the farm’s home base for decades to come.

The new store is a couple hundred feet away from the current Dairy Store and has more than twice the space. The store includes more indoor and outdoor seating, larger restrooms and a piazza with engraved bricks.

“Folks have been coming here for generations,” Young said. “Lots of memories in there (old building), lots of proposals, first dates. Our governor and his lovely wife, their first date was in there and they love to tell that story... But this building exceeds my expectations, I think everybody’s going to be happy with it.”

Crazy King Burritos

Caption Co-Owners DeShawn Davis, on the left, and Walter Jones, on the right, pose with chief Denyan Blackmon with a King Burrito he made at the new Crazy King Burrito, located at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Two Dayton men opened a Mexican restaurant near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn.

Crazy King Burritos is the first U.S. franchise of a restaurant that started on the Mexican island of Cozumel, which is off the Yucatan Peninsula on the east side of Mexico. The restaurant’s new location is at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn, and is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

David Schuck, director of franchise development for Crazy King Burrito, said the chain will be different than other fast-Mexican chains because the burritos are already made.

“Ours are specific recipes that you can still alter, if you want something removed or sometimes added, but we suggest that you stick with the original recipe,” Schuck said. “It was made that way for a reason.”

Chick-fil-A

Caption Chick-fil-A officials opened the new restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 8120 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

The Dayton area’s latest Chick-fil-A restaurant is ready to welcome its first customers.

Chick-fil-A officials opened the new restaurant Aug. 18, at 8120 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. The new location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will bring approximately 125 full-time and part-time jobs to the surrounding community.

COMING SOON

Agnes All Natural Grill

Caption The location inside the Dayton Mall that opened in Aug. of 2011 closed last week. In July, the owner of Agnes All Natural Grill said he signed a five-year lease in the Wympee building, located at 416 E 3rd St. in downtown Dayton across from The Barrel House. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

A decade-old foodie stop, formerly inside the Dayton Mall, is bringing its popular brown sugar lemonade to the masses in downtown Dayton.

Agnes All Natural Grill, which opened inside the Dayton Mall in August 2011, recently closed. In July, owner Jose Estremera said he signed a five-year lease in the Wympee building, located at 416 E 3rd St. in downtown Dayton

A soft opening will take place Monday, Sept. 6. The restaurant is also in the process of obtaining its liquor license (though not in time for the soft opening) in addition to building an outdoor dining area in the rear of the building.

Agnes All Natural Grill is named after Estremera’s late mother, Agnes. The establishment specializes in Caribbean cuisine, a reflection of his mother’s Trinidadian roots.

Lost Railroad Brewhaus

Caption Lost Railroad Brewhaus broke ground this morning at 450 Western Avenue in Lewisburg as the $2.4 million project gets underway. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Lost Railroad Brewhaus broke ground at 450 Western Avenue in Lewisburg as the $2.4 million project gets underway.

The brew pub is bringing to life a dream of father-son team, Richard and Adam Ewing. “Tapping into the German heritage held by Richard Ewing’s wife, the menu at Lost Railroad Brewhaus will have an ‘authentic in every way’ German flair, with a family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy a meal with their favorite beverage,” according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Once completed, the 10,000 sq. ft. brewery will be furnished with wooden tables hand-made by the Ewings. About half of the facility’s space will be used for service, while the rest will be used for beer production.

Warped Wing

Caption The brewery headquartered in downtown Dayton, 26 Wyandot St., announced its plans to open Warped Wing Mason this fall at 5650 Tylersville Rd. at the corner of 42 and Tylersville Rd. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Warped Wing Brewing Company is growing again.

The brewery headquartered in downtown Dayton, 26 Wyandot St., announced its plans to open a new 13,000-sqare-foot facility, Warped Wing Mason, this fall at 5650 Tylersville Road at the intersection with U.S. 42.

Warped Wing Mason will “boast a large taproom with outdoor biergarten, small pilot brewing system, and eventually a flexible event space,” stated a Warped Wing Brewery release.

Fans of Warped Wing’s food offerings can look forward to the Mason location focusing on a smoked and beer-infused menu. In addition to its brews, the new brewery will offer hard cider, wine and spirits, with a focus on specialty cocktails.

The Brunch Pub

Caption A Montgomery County photo of the former Las Piramides Mexican restaurant in Centerville, at 101 W. Franklin St.,

The new owners of the former Las Piramides restaurant site in Centerville appear to be gearing up for their next steps.

A limited liability company registered to a Centerville address has purchased the property of the recently closed Las Piramides Mexican restaurant.

Batu LLC bought the Las Piramides property at 101 W. Franklin St. from L Piramides Inc. for $312,000 in a transaction dated Aug. 18, Montgomery County records show.

An Ohio Secretary of State filing for Batu LLC shows the business preparing to take over the site as “The Brunch Pub.”

Slim Chickens

Caption There are currently more than 135 Slim Chickens restaurants operating across the US and UK, with more than 600 locations in development. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A 2003-founded, fast-casual chicken restaurant chain is preparing to open 18 locations throughout Ohio, including four to five restaurants in the Dayton area.

The Arkansas-based and founded Slim Chickens, overseen by franchise owners Dominic Gatta and Jeff Bedlion, is notably expanding to include Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky. According to Sarah Lisewski, a Slim Chickens spokesperson, locations will begin opening in the Miami Valley in mid-2022, particularly in Beavercreek.

Slim Chickens’ menu is focused around its chicken tenders, but also includes wings, salads, sandwiches, wraps, chicken & waffles and southern-fried sides like pickles, okra and fried mushrooms.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Caption Bubbakoo’s Burritos spokesperson, Tom Mirabella, confirmed the fast-casual burrito restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open on Sept. 16 at 5810 Wilmington Pike. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A “neighborhood” spot for a Jersey Shore-rooted burrito shop is preparing to open in Sugarcreek Twp.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos spokesperson Tom Mirabella confirmed the fast-casual burrito restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5810 Wilmington Pike. The restaurant is expected to hire between 20 and 25 employees.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded in Point Pleasant, N.J., in 2008 and has expanded to dozens of locations in Jersey Shore and in California, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Ohio.

The Wilmington Pike restaurant will be Ohio’s second location. A Bubbakoo’s Burritos is open in Cincinnati at 9890 Colerain Ave.