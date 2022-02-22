Hamburger icon
NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans $3.2M in Fraze Pavilion contracts, fees

The Fraze Pavilion has scheduled more than 15 events so far for 2022 at the Kettering outdoor entertainment venue, including Travis Tritt. FILE

Credit: Wade Payne

By Nick Blizzard
31 minutes ago

KETTERING — Several events for the Fraze Pavilion’s 2022 season have been scheduled and the city is considering spending about $3.2 million for contracts and fees.

Entertainment agreements estimated to cost $2.8 million are included in four measures going before Kettering City Council tonight related to the 2022 season at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, records show.

Kettering is also proposing to spend $259,000 on advertising, while $80,000 is budgeted for music licensing fees to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and Broadcast Music Inc.

The Fraze has already announced more than 15 shows, events and concerts, planning for a full season after a COVID-19 shortened one in 2021.

ExploreFraze's 2021 financial loss offset by federal grants

Among the performances already announced:

• Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring Jeff Babico with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, 8 p.m., May 28, tickets $49 to $139.

• Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, 8 p.m., June 1, tickets $40 to $98. Both are Grammy-nominated soul/R&B performers.

• Travis Tritt with special guest The Desert City Ramblers, 8 p.m. June 16, tickets $37 to $60.

• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.

ExploreRELATED: Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

