NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans $3.2M in Fraze Pavilion contracts, fees

KETTERING — Several events for the Fraze Pavilion’s 2022 season have been scheduled and the city is considering spending about $3.2 million for contracts and fees.
Entertainment agreements estimated to cost $2.8 million are included in four measures going before Kettering City Council tonight related to the 2022 season at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, records show.
Kettering is also proposing to spend $259,000 on advertising, while $80,000 is budgeted for music licensing fees to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and Broadcast Music Inc.
The Fraze has already announced more than 15 shows, events and concerts, planning for a full season after a COVID-19 shortened one in 2021.
Among the performances already announced:
• Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring Jeff Babico with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, 8 p.m., May 28, tickets $49 to $139.
• Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, 8 p.m., June 1, tickets $40 to $98. Both are Grammy-nominated soul/R&B performers.
• Travis Tritt with special guest The Desert City Ramblers, 8 p.m. June 16, tickets $37 to $60.
• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.
About the Author