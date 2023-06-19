BreakingNews
Springboro school board approves first settlement agreement with parents from teacher sexual abuse case
NEW DETAILS: Kettering school board to appoint new member to vacant seat

20 minutes ago

The Kettering City Schools Board of Education plans to appoint a new member Tuesday night.

Former Kettering City Councilman and longtime school district administrator Bill Lautar has been chosen to fill the vacancy created by 11-year member Jim Ambrose’s decision to step down about three weeks ago, district spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

Lautar was among 10 applicants and interviews happened last week, officials said.

Others who sought the job, according to district records, were: Erik Buskard, Josh Cunningham, Jessica East, Brandi Gilbert, Justin LeBrun, Carrie Martin, Mark Mitchell, Bryan Suddith and Amanda Tirado.

Lautar was first elected to an at-large seat on city council in 2013 while still working in education, records show. He was re-elected four years later and served until his term expired at the end of 2021.

Lautar worked in education for than more than 40 years, most of it as Kettering City Schools student services director.

He started as a science teacher at Indian Riffle Junior High School in 1974 and became an assistant principal there four years later, records show.

In 1987, he became Kettering schools director of student services, a job he held until 2009. He later worked for Lebanon and Oakwood schools.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University and a master’s in school counseling from the University of Dayton. Lautar later attended Wright State University.



