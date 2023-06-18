BreakingNews
JUST IN: Legionella discovered in field house at Kettering Fairmont High School football stadium
JUST IN: Legionella discovered in field house at Kettering Fairmont High School football stadium

KETTERING — Results of water tests at Kettering’s City Schools Roush Stadium indicate Legionella was found, according to a message from the superintendent.

Results received Saturday were positive for the bacteria at the field house, which has been closed, Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said in a letter to the district.

In 2019, a Kettering Fairmont High School custodian died last year of Legionnaires’ disease.

In this weekend’s discovery, the results “on our water testing of all water sources in the Field House at Roush Stadium indicated the E. Coli/Coliform analysis was non-detect but the Legionella was positive,” McCarty-Stewart said.

The Field House will remain closed until further notice, McCarty-Stewart said.

“We are currently working with a certified environmental group to take all necessary action to ensure that the Field House is safe to occupy,” she added.

A message left with the school district Sunday was not immediately returned.

“We chose Legionella PCR analysis to get a rapid result but it only validates the presence of Legionella, not the species or CFU count,” she added. “The lab is currently culturing the sample and we should know both of those in 7-10 days.”

Symptoms include fever, chills, and cough, which may be dry or may produce mucus, McCarty-Stewart said. Some patients may also have muscle aches, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite, and occasionally diarrhea, she added.

“If your child is exhibiting any of these symptoms or if you have concerns please contact your medical provider for more information. We encourage you to let your medical provider know that there was a positive detection of Legionella in our Field House,” according to the letter.

