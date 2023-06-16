Group representing local cities approves electric rate deal that’s 39% cheaper

A Dayton-area energy aggregation coalition that is expected to include 15 cities by next year has approved its electricity provider for residents and small businesses.

Energy Harbor of Akron was selected Thursday by the Miami Valley Communications Council group for a 28-month contract of 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starting Sept. 1, Executive Director Jay Weiskircher said.

The AES Ohio standard service offer as of June 1 is 10.807 cents per kWh, meaning customers in the MVCC deal would save 39.2% per kilowatt-hour compared to that price.

The MVCC group currently includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton. Later this year the coalition also is expected to include Brookville, Eaton and Union, with Troy joining in 2024, records show.

The coalition voted 11-0 for Energy Harbor over Dynegy of Northwest Ohio, he said. The rates for both proposals were similar, Weiskircher said.

“They were almost the exact same rate, down to one, 100th of a cent,” he said. “That just shows you that we got two very competitive prices.”

In the past few years, dozens of local cities and townships have created energy aggregation programs, pooling the buying power of their residents and businesses in an effort to negotiate lower energy prices for them.

The billing period for the current 11 members will start in September, according a document from Palmer Energy, the group’s broker.

For Brookville, Eaton and Union, the billing will start in October, while the start for Troy will be May 2024, Palmer records show.

The MVCC group received two proposals by its June 12 deadline, according to Weiskircher. Letters will be sent out in the participating communities in the coming weeks and customers will have the choice to opt out of the program.