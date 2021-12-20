NEW DETAILS: Kettering schools change plan, will keep mask mandate longer

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools is keeping its COVID-19 face mask mandate until at least Jan. 18, changing a decision made earlier this month.
Superintendent Scott Inskeep had announced that on Jan. 3, the school district would lift the face mask requirement for students and staff in classrooms, which has been in place since late August.
But now he has cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and “a marked increase” in coronavirus cases among staff and students after Thanksgiving in maintaining the current policy longer.
District officials said they “expect that we will see the same spike in positive cases after families and staff travel to holiday gatherings and vacation destinations over winter break,” Inskeep said.
Last week Centerville City Schools announced it will also maintain its mask mandate until at least Jan. 18.
